Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS has named two executives that lead its Office of Applied Innovation to head up its newly-launched Goldman Sachs Global Institute to provide clients with insights about geopolitics and technology, according to an internal memo seen by MarketWatch. Jared Cohen and George Lee are leading the Goldman Sachs Global Institute after the firm saw a “strong appetite among clients for further engagement around the firm’s intellectual capital,” said Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon. Topics include U.S.-China diplomacy, Europe and Middle East conflicts, supply chain shifts and artificial intelligence. Cohen is also president of global affairs at Goldman. Prior to joining the bank in 2022, he was chief executive of Jigsaw, which he founded at Alphabet Inc. GOOG in 2016. Both Lee and Cohen are partners at the bank and members of its management committee. Goldman Sachs stock was up by 0.3% in recent trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

