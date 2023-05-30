Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS is cutting up to 250 jobs across the firm in its third round of layoffs since last fall, according to a source familiar with the firm. Goldman laid off 6% of its employees, or about 3,200 people, in January and in September it cut a few hundred employees. Goldman Sachs ended the first quarter with 45,400 employees. Goldman Sachs stock is down 0.8% in afternoon trades. The Wall Street Journal initially reported the Goldman Sachs job cuts on Tuesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

