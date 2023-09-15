Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS on Friday named executive Monali Vora as head of the bank’s new Wealth Investment Solutions unit within its Asset Management division. Wealth Investment Solutions is aimed to “serve the evolving needs of our ultra-high net worth, high net worth and mass affluent client base and their desire for bespoke, personalized portfolios,” according to an internal memo seen by MarketWatch. Monali previously worked as head of Quantitative Equity Solutions, which is being renamed Equity Solutions. Goldman Sachs stock was up fractionally on Friday. So far in 2023, the stock is up 0.4%, compared to a 4.7% rise by the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

