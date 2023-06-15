Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS stock is down 0.5%, reversing gains from earlier in the session, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the role of the bank in buying Silicon Valley Bank’s securities portfolio prior to the bank’s collapse in March. Citing people familiar with the probe, the newspaper reported that the Justice Department has also issued a subpoena to Goldman as part of its broader investigation of Silicon Valley Bank. The inquiries are included in a broader probe that has been publicly disclosed. A Goldman spokesperson did not immediately comment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

