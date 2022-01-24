Goldman Sachs stock sinks into bear-market territory as it leads the Dow’s decliners

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sank $13.43, or 3.9% in morning trading Monday, enough to pace the 28-of-30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components that were losing ground, and putting them on track to close at a nine-month low. The stock’s price decline was shaving about 89 points off the Dow’s price, while the Dow was down 589 points, or 1.7%. Goldman’s stock, which has tumbled 13.3% since the bank and broker reported disappointing fourth-quarter results before the Jan. 18 open, has now plunged 22.1% since it closed at a record $423.89 on Nov. 2. Many on Wall Street define a bear market as a decline of 20% or more from a bull-market peak. On that basis, a close at or below $339.08 would confirm a bear market.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story