The U.S. economy has been slowing down, but the recession has already hit pockets of investment banking as deal-making cools and Goldman eyes cost-cuts.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Goldman sharpens knife on headcount, bonuses along with other big banks - December 29, 2022
- Metals Stocks: Gold sees modest pullback, but remains on track to finish 2022 near 6-month high - December 29, 2022
- New U.S. unemployment claims hit highest level since February - December 29, 2022