Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is taking a look at more attractive valuations for investment and acquisitions in the digital currency space, an executive at the firm told Reuters. The investment bank is considering tens of millions of dollars of investments in the crypto space in the wake of the collapse of FTX, which has signaled an opportunity for banks to grow their footprint into the space. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” Mathew McDermott, head of digital assets at Goldman, told the news service, according to a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said in an interview Tuesday that the firm sees more potential in blockchain and the underlying technology of digital assets, rather than specific cryptocurrencies. “I find cryptocurrencies that people speculate on completely uninteresting,” he said. Shares of Goldman Sachs are down 5.1% in 2022, compared to a 7.6% loss by the Dow Jones Industrial Average .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story