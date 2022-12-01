ABC’s Good Morning America has released a trailer of an interview George Stephanopoulos conducted with Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former chief executive of now bankrupt FTX. It makes a departure from SBF’s media tour in that it was conducted face-to-face. Bankman-Fried in recent interviews has denied committing fraud as he maintained that he wasn’t aware of the day-to-day activities of the Alameda hedge fund he controlled. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

