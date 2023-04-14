Shocks that kept inflation percolating in the 1970s, dubbed ‘second-round’ effects’ seem absent in this inflation surge, a top economist said Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Why the stock market is still at risk after upbeat earnings from U.S. big banks - April 14, 2023
- Bond Report: 10- and 30-year Treasury yields score biggest weekly jump since February as traders boost rate-hike chances - April 14, 2023
- : Good news on inflation: shocks that kept inflation percolating in the 1970s seem absent today, top economist says - April 14, 2023