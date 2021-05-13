GoodRx stock heads lower after mixed Q1 results

Shares of GoodRX Holdings Inc. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the health-care company reported first-quarter sales slightly below Wall Street expectations and met the forecast for adjusted profit. GoodRx said it earned $1.7 million, breaking even on a per-share basis, in the quarter, compared with $27.3 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 7 cents a share. Sales rose 20% to $160.4 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected GoodRX to earn an adjusted 7 cents a share on sales of $160.6 million. Monthly active consumers rose 17% to 5.7 million people, it said. GoodRX guided for second-quarter revenue between $172 million and $176 million, and full-year 2021 revenue between $740 million and $760 million. The stock ended the regular trading day down 4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story