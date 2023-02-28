GoodRx Holdings Inc. GDRX shares surged in the extended session Tuesday after the consumer-targeted digital healthcare platform topped expectations for the quarter. GoodRx shares rallied as much as 15% after hours, following a 1.5% rise in the regular session to close at $5.29. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2 million, or break-even a share, compared with a loss of $39.9 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The adjusted loss, which excludes stock-based compensation expenses and other items, was 7 cents a share, even with the year-ago period. Revenue declined to $184.1 million from $213.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast an adjusted profit of 5 cents a share on revenue of $178.5 million. GoodRx forecast revenue between $181 million to $183 million for the first quarter, and revenue of $780 million to $790 million for the year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story