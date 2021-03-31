Goodyear announces offering of $1 billion of high-yield bonds

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. said Wednesday it has commenced a $1 billion offering of high-yield 10-year and 12-year bonds. Proceeds will be used along with cash on hand to redeem in full all outstanding $1 billion 5.125% senior notes due 2023. There are 20 banks underwriting the deal, led by Citigroup and Barclays. Goodyear announced a deal to acquire rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. in February in a $2.8 billion deal. Goodyear shares were down 3.64 premarket, but have gained 61% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

