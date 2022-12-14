Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company said Wednesday it has appointed Christina Zamarro as its new chief financial officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Richard J. Kramer. Zamarro will succeed Darren R. Wells, who will become chief administrative officer. Both appointments are effective Jan. 1, the company said. Shares of Goodyear rose 0.4% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 0.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story