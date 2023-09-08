Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. GT rose 1.5% in the extended session Friday after the tire company said it has embarked on a “rationalization plan and workforce reorganization” in Europe, Middle East and Africa aimed at improving its cost structure. “This restructuring is a part of a broader set of actions the company expects to take in order to fundamentally streamline its business, improve its competitive position and drive growth,” Goodyear said in a statement. That broader plan likely will be shared with investors in the fourth quarter, Goodyear said. For EMEA, the proposed reorganization would lead to a reduction of about 1,200 positions across multiple countries in the region while creating about 500 new roles, the company said. The actions would result in “significant savings” of between $210 million and $230 million before taxes, starting next year, Goodyear said. Shares of Goodyear ended the regular trading day up 0.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

