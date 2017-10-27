Goodyear Tire shares slump on waning demand, hurricane hit

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [s:gt] slid more than 3% in premarket trade on Friday as the company reported third-quarter results that beat analyst expectations despite lower demand. Net income was $129 million, or 50 cents per share, for the quarter, compared to $317 million, or $1.19, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS was 70 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 67 cents. Sales were $3.9 billion, up from $3.8 billion a year ago and matching the FactSet consensus. Hurricanes shaved $23 million from third-quarter sales, Goodyear said. In the third quarter, customers continued to scale back purchases, automakers trimmed production, and input costs rose, making for “challenging industry conditions,” the company said in a statement. Goodyear said it now expects full-year 2017 segment operating income to be approximately $1.5 billion and announced it would hike its dividend to 14 cents, from 10. Shares are up 9.1% for the year to date, below the 14.4% gain for the S&P 500 [s:spx] in the same period.

