Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG Google Cloud on Thursday accused rival Microsoft Corp. MSFT of anticompetitive cloud-computing practices. The first public comments from Google Cloud Vice President Amit Zavery to Reuters underscore Google’s concerns shared with antitrust agencies and a request for European Union antitrust regulators to take a closer look. Microsoft referred to a blogpost in May in which company president Brad Smith said it “has a healthy number two position when it comes to cloud services, with just over 20% market share of global cloud services revenues.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

