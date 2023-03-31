An AI researcher at Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG Google resigned because he discovered data from its Bard chatbot came from OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which powers Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT Bing Chat search features. According to a report in The Information, researcher Jacob Devlin has since joined OpenAI after discovering Google relied “heavily” on data from ShareGPT, a website that parses conversations made with OpenAI’s chat models. Google was not immediately available for comment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

