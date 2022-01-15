: Google and Facebook CEOs colluded in online-ad sales scheme, unredacted antitrust lawsuit alleges

Google hoodwinked advertisers and publishers for years on pricing of its ad auctions, then pocketed the difference and used the resulting pool of money to manipulate future auctions to expand its digital monopoly, according to newly unredacted details Friday from a suit from state attorneys general led by Texas AG Ken Paxton.
