Google Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai is concerned overzealous antitrust probes of Big Tech, including his own, could have far-flung, damaging consequences for the U.S. economy and national security.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Stock market retreats as tech shares slide; Chewy soars on debut - June 14, 2019
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai worries tech regulation could have ‘unintended consequences’ - June 14, 2019
- Uber says its drone delivery will cost the same as Uber Eats — it’s one of the cheapest delivery apps (for now) - June 14, 2019