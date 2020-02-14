Google is cutting an unspecified number of jobs at its cloud-computing business as part of a reorganization in hopes of enhancing operations and improving its standing in the booming market.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Pentagon drops its opposition to new restrictions on U.S. dealings with China’s Huawei - February 14, 2020
- Google Cloud makes ‘small’ job cuts in reorganization - February 14, 2020
- Pfizer-backed biopharma company Imara files for IPO - February 14, 2020