Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGGOOGL Google plans to cut an unspecified number of jobs at its mapping app Waze, CNBC reported on Tuesday. Citing an email from Google management to employees, CNBC said the move was part of an effort to consolidate Google’s mapping services and change the ad system that Waze currently uses. “We have decided to transition Waze’s ads monetization to be managed by the Global Business Organization (GBO), similar to Google Maps,” Chris Phillips, the head of Google’s maps segment, said in the email, according to CNBC. “Unfortunately, this will result in a reduction of Waze Ads monetization-focused roles in sales, marketing, operations and analytics.” The email added that the company will “wind down the current Waze Ads product while we focus on building new Waze Ads powered by Google Ads.” Google late last year began merging Waze, which CNBC said had more than 500 employees, with its own mapping division. The Wall Street Journal reported then that Google hadn’t planned any layoffs in conjunction with that restructuring. Shares of Alphabet were down 0.3% after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

