Google plans to publicly release an artificial-intelligence chatbot called “Bard” in the “coming weeks,” after opening it up to select testers Monday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: IBM’s ‘substantial’ dividend, debt take wind out of Big Blue’s sails as analyst downgrades stock - February 6, 2023
- The Tell: Stock market poised for next leg lower as profits shrink, says Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson - February 6, 2023
- : Oil finishes higher on signs of growing Chinese energy demand - February 6, 2023