Service fees for subscriptions to the Google Play store will drop to 15% from 30% from the day developers join, Google announced. Previously, developers were hit with a 30% rate for 12 months before the commission dipped to 15%.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Killer listing: Offers on the ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ house are due on Halloween - October 21, 2021
- : Google lowers app store fees to 15% amid scrutiny from developers, regulators - October 21, 2021
- The Fed will impose rules restricting stock and bond trading by top officials - October 21, 2021