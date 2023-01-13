Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Nvidia Inc. have raised concerns with regulators that Microsoft Corp.’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard could give the tech giant an unfair competitive advantage, according to a new report.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Google, Nvidia raise concerns to FTC over Microsoft-Activision deal: report - January 12, 2023
- : Instacart workers to receive $5 million after settlement in San Francisco lawsuit - January 12, 2023
- : WWE taps outside advisers for ‘strategic alternatives’ - January 12, 2023