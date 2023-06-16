Large artificial-intelligence players have met with news executives recently to discuss the copyright issues around using news stories to train AI, The Financial Times reported overnight. Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGGOOGL Google, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, OpenAI and Adobe Inc. ADBE are among those whose executives have held talks on the topic, according to the report. The companies could strike deals through which publishers would get a subscription fee as their content helps train AI systems, though the talks are still early. The rise of AI chatbots could upend the way consumers get information in a potential negative for news publishers, as chatbots convey information themselves, unlike traditional search engines, which steer users to outside sites for answers in many instances. Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Adobe didn’t immediately respond to MarketWatch’s request for comment on whether they’ve met with publishers. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
