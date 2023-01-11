Google parent Alphabet Inc. GOOGGOOGL started its anticipated layoffs beginning with its healthcare unit Verily Life Sciences, according to a Wall Street Journal report Wednesday. More than 200 jobs are being trimmed at the 1,600-employee unit, the Journal reported, citing an email from Verily head Stephen Gillett to employees. Rumored layoffs of up to 10,000, or 6% of Alphabet’s workforce, have been brewing since November.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

