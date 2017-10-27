Google parent Alphabet’s market cap jumps above $700 billion for first time

Google parent Alphabet Inc. on Friday joined Apple Inc. in becoming a company with more than $700 billion of market capitalization. Alphabet’s market cap rose to $716.6 billion in early trade, according to FactSet data. Apple’s current market cap is $813.1 billion, according to FactSet. Alphabet trounced estimates late Thursday, as profit rose $1.12 billion and revenue $9.5 billion from a year before. The company reported third-quarter net income of $6.73 billion, or $9.57 a share, on revenue of $27.8 billion. That performance destroyed forecasts, as analysts on average expected Alphabet to report earnings of $8.31 a share on revenue of $26.9 billion. In a conference call, Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat credited mobile search, the Google Cloud Platform and YouTube for the beat. Shares are now up 32% in 2017, while the S&P 500 [: spx] has gained 15% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 18%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story