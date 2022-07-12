Google plans to scale back hiring this year: report

Joining a long list of tech firms, Alphabet Inc.’s Google intends to reduce hiring for the rest of 2022 with the threat of recession, company Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said in an email to staff Tuesday. “Moving forward, we need to be more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days,” Pichai wrote in an email viewed by Bloomberg. “In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes.” Google will focus on hiring “engineering, technical and other critical roles,” in 2022 and 2023, Pichai said. The Silicon Valley company, which employed almost 164,000 as of March 31, is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on July 26. In recent days, Netflix Inc. , Tesla Inc. , Twitter Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have announced cutbacks amid inflation, the war in Ukraine, supply-chain constraints, and a looming recession. Google was not immediately available for comment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

