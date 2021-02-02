Google agreed to settle allegations that it systematically discriminated against 5,500 female and Asian engineering employees and applicants in pay and hiring, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Monday.
- : Google reaches $3.8 million settlement over pay, hiring discrimination allegations - February 1, 2021
- Market Extra: ‘We’re at this point where stock markets are just ludicrous,’ says Carson Block - February 1, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Robinhood raises another $2.4 billion from shareholders - February 1, 2021