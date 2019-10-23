Google says it’s made a breakthrough in quantum computing

Alphabet’s Google said it’s made a breakthrough in quantum computing, known as quantum supremacy. In a blog post, Google said it’s developed a new 54-qubit processor that performed a target computation in 200 seconds, which would take the world’s fastest supercomputer 10,000 years to produce a similar output. Naturepublished a paper on Google’s achievement.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story