Interest in the emergency contraceptive pill intensified after a leaked Supreme Court opinion raised the prospect of the 1973 ruling being overturned.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Google searches for Plan B pills surged as people fear future of abortion rights. But will the ‘morning-after pill’ be enough in a post-Roe world? - May 5, 2022
- : DoorDash orders hit record high, leading to revenue beat - May 5, 2022
- : U.S. intelligence played a part in Ukraine’s sinking last month of Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship: report - May 5, 2022