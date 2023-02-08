Shares of Alphabet Inc.’s Google GOOGLGOOG dropped more than 7% Wednesday following news about its new AI chatbot, Bard — a day after Microsoft Corp. MSFT held its own event to demonstrate new AI technologies in its competing search engine, Bing. Some analysts suggested the decline in Google’s stock indicated investors had hoped for more substantive news.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story