Federal prosecutors opened a landmark antitrust trial against Alphabet Inc.’s Google on Tuesday with charges the search-engine giant for years intentionally snuffed competition through exclusive contracts with wireless carriers and phone makers.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Controlled environment agriculture construction company Urban-gro’s stock rallies as it wins cannabis contracts - September 13, 2023
- : Google spent billions to build an illegal monopoly, Justice Department says as trial gets under way - September 13, 2023
- : Bank of America waiving $4.95 fee for SafeBalance customers with $500 or more in their account - September 13, 2023