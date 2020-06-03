Google sued for $5 billion over alleged privacy violations: report

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is facing a potential class-action lawsuit claiming illegal privacy infringements that seeks at least $5 billion, Reuters reported Tuesday. The tech giant was sued Tuesday in federal court in San Jose, Calif., Reuters reported, and is accused of “covert and unauthorized data collection from virtually every American with a computer or phone.” The suit reportedly says data is tracked by Google services even when users are in “incognito” mode, and seeks $5,000 in damages per user since June 1, 2016, for alleged violations of federal and state laws. A Google spokesperson told Reuters that the company would vigorously defend itself.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

