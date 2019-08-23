Google tells workers to cool it on politics at work

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has issued “community guidelines” that discourage employees from debating politics in the workplace, an about-face from its previously open policy. The new rule is an effort to tone done “disruptive” conversations, and hold employees responsible for what they say, the company said. Google is also designing a tool that lets workers flag objectionable internal posts, it said. The move comes after more than a year of protests from conservative politicians and commentators who claim Google has shown liberal bias in digital searches and in its corporate culture, culminating in a Congressional hearing on the topic last month. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

