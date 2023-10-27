Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG Google on Friday said it will pump up to $2 billion into AI startup Anthropic, expanding on an investment in the company earlier this year. Google injected $500 million up front in Anthropic, a rival of OpenAI, and agreed to add $1.5 billion more over time, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter. The investment comes on the heels of a separate deal by Amazon.com Inc. AMZN in September to invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic, which was founded by former OpenAI engineers in 2021 with the goal of developing rival generative-AI models. Google already invested $550 million in Anthropic earlier this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

