Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG Google intends to license mapping data to makers of renewable-energy products, an enterprise that could generate as much as $100 million in its first year, according to a report Monday by the news channel CNBC, citing internal documents. Potential partners range from solar installers SunRun Inc. RUN and Tesla Energy TSLA to real-estate companies Zillow Group Inc. Z and Redfin Corp. RDFN and hotel chains like Marriott International Inc. MAR.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story