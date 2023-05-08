The New York Times Co. NYT will receive around $100 million from Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGGOOGL Google in a deal announced earlier this year that would put the media outlet’s content on Google News and other platforms, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. That sum, which Google will pay out over three years, wasn’t disclosed by the Times when it announced the arrangement this year, the Journal said. The Journal said that part of the deal includes the Times’ involvement in Google News Showcase, a platform available in some nations outside the U.S. that pays media companies to showcase their published output. The deal, the Journal noted, comes as the media industry deals with a weaker digital-ad market, and after many publications criticized Google and Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook for not paying the outlets to feature their work. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story