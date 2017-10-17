Gordon Hayward suffers gruesome ankle injury in Boston Celtics debut

Gordon Hayward, the biggest free-agent signing of the NBA offseason, suffered a horrific injury less than six minutes into the regular season Tuesday night, when the Boston Celtics’ star forward gruesomely snapped his ankle. Hayward landed awkwardly on an alley-oop play, and laid on the court for over five minutes before being carried off on a stretcher. The Celtics said Hayward suffered a fractured left ankle. Though the team did not estimate when he might return, the severity of the injury suggested he may miss most, of not all, of the season. Over the summer, Hayward signed a four-year, $128 million deal with Boston, as the Celtics bulked up in an effort to compete with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA’s Eastern Division.

