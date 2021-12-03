Graco boosts dividend by 12%

Graco Inc. said Friday it is raising its quarterly divided by 12%, to 21 cents a share from 18.75 cents. Shareholders of record as of Jan. 18 will be paid the dividend on on Feb. 2. The fluids and coatings management company’s stock fell 1.6% in midday trading. At current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.13%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.37%. The stock has gained 2.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has slipped 0.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

