A Manhattan grand jury isn’t expected to act today in its probe into former President Donald Trump’s role in paying hush money to a porn star, according to reports. Fox News said the grand jury won’t hear testimony or vote on the case today. The jury doesn’t sit on Fridays, so a vote on the case isn’t expected this week. The Wall Street Journal reported that jurors are scheduled to meet today but are expected to hear another matter. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
