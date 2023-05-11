U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Thursday said the Energy Department would aim to purchase crude to help rebuild stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve next month. In response to a question at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing, Granholm said a congressionally mandated sale of 26 million barrels of crude would be completed in June “and it’s at that point where we will flip the switch and then seek to purchase.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story