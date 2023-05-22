The Greek Athex Composite GR:GD surged nearly 7% in opening trade on Monday, following the landslide victory of the conservative party led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. New Democracy was leading the left-leaning Syriza party by over 20 percentage points. The yield on the 10-year Greek government bond BX:TMBMKGR-10Yfell 6 basis points to 3.94%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

