Greenbrier has laid off 20% of its workforce this year due to COVID-19 impacts

Greenbrier Companies Inc. said Thursday that it has laid off 3,700 people, or more than 20% of its workforce this fiscal year, because of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The railroad car maker said it has suspended production of rail cars at its flagship Gunderson facility in Portland, Oregon, citing a surplus of intermodal units in the North American rail fleet and declining rail loadings. The suspension of production will affect about 200 employees. The company said its marine operations at Gunderson will continue at full strength. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has dropped 41.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has declined 16.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

