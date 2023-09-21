Greenbrier Cos. Inc. GBX said Thursday it has won orders for 15,300 new railcars valued at $1.9 billion. The Lake Oswego, Oregon-based railcar maker said the orders came in its fiscal fourth quarter through Aug. 31. The orders came from customers in various commercial sectors and spanned a range of railcar types, leading to the company’s biggest quarterly order count in almost a decade. “The diverse range of orders across railcar types exceeded Greenbrier’s expectations for the quarter,” Chief Commercial Officer Brian J. Comstock said in a statement. “It also indicates Greenbrier’s strength in our North American and European markets. Order levels are distinct from the high demand seen during the crude-by-rail era of the 2010s.” The stock has gained 14% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story