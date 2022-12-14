Weber Inc. , the grill maker that announced it is being taken private by BDT Capital Partners earlier this week in a $3.7 billion deal, reported earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter on Wednesday, that showed a far wider-than-expected loss and revenue that fell far short of estimates. The company posted a net loss of $28.4 million, or 53 cents a share, for the quarter to Sept. 30, after a loss of $43.9 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 18 cents. Sales fell 52% to $168.1 million from $350.2 million a year ago, below the FactSet consensus for $209 million. Sales fell 60% in the Americas, were down 54% in EMEA and up 10% in APAC. The stock was slightly lower premarket. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

