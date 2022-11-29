Shares of Grindr Inc. tumbled 13.3% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a sixth-straight loss. The stock has fallen every day since it skyrocketed 213.8% on Nov. 18, which was the first day the LGBTQ social networking platform started trading under the “GRND” ticker, after the completion of the merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Tiga Acquisition Corp. The stock has plummeted 80.5% since Nov. 18.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story