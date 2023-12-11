Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO said late Monday that Chief Financial Officer Charles Bracher is stepping down on March 1 “to pursue another opportunity,” which the company didn’t name. Bracher will work with Principal Accounting Officer Lindsay Gray through the transition, and a search for his replacement will be underway, the off-price grocer said. If no new CFO is appointed by March 1, Grocery Outlet will appoint Gray as interim CFO until a permanent replacement has been found, the company added. Grocery Outlet kept unchanged its guidance for fiscal 2023, including calling for yearly revenue around $3.95 billion. Grocery Outlet said it expects to report fourth-quarter and fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb. 27. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

