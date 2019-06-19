Grocery Outlet prices IPO at $22 a share, above high end of range

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. announced late Wednesday it will price its initial public offering at $22 a share, well above the high end of its range. On Tuesday, the company hiked its expected range to $18 to $19 a share, from $15 to $17 a share. Grocery Outlet is offering 17,187,500 shares for sale, raising about $378 million. Shares of the California-based company, which has 323 stores across the West Coast and Pennsylvania, are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GO” starting Thursday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

