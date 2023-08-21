A group of investors led by Boaz Weinstein and other prominent hedge-fund managers has made an improved bid to buy Sculptor Capital Management, which has already agreed to be bought by Rithm Capital Corp., the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Group of hedge-fund titans makes renewed bid to buy Sculptor Capital: report - August 20, 2023
- Expectations for Nvidia’s earnings are massive. Will they even matter? - August 20, 2023
- : DuPont near deal to sell its Delrin unit for about $1.8 billion: report - August 20, 2023